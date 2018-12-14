3GPP delays 5G standard timeline - Mobile World Live

Technology body 3GPP revealed a final version of its 5G specification is now expected to be completed three months later than originally scheduled, with a new target date of March 2019.

Significant portions of the standard have already been finalised, including those related to non-standalone and standalone operation. However, a so-called late drop version of the specification, which would resolve any outstanding issues, was set to be closed this month.

Peter Clemons, founder of critical communications consulting company Quixoticity, was present at 3GPP’s plenary meeting in Italy this week and highlighted the change in a post on LinkedIn, calling it a “mini-bombshell”.

“Release 15 Late Drop functional freeze is delayed by three months until March, with ASN.1 freeze now in June,” he wrote, adding “Release 16 functional freeze is now inevitably delayed until March 2020, with ASN.1 in June 2020”.

The news comes on the heels of a report from Light Reading in November which detailed the discovery of backwards compatibility issues between an update of the standard released in September and previous iterations.

The discrepancy raised concerns about impacts on early 5G launches planned for 2018 and early 2019, given that operators had already begun installing network equipment based on the September standard. But AT&T and Samsung both told Mobile World Live in interviews earlier this month the issue could be resolved through software updates.

Work overload

Clemons said the delay announcement was met with “a lot of sympathy in the room for all parties due to the massive work overload” 3GPP members have faced in trying to complete Release 15.

He noted requests for changes to the standard have steadily increased at each plenary meeting, growing from 1,500 early on to more than 3,500 at this week’s event in Italy.

“It’s inevitable with so many new items and so many companies and organisations involved now within 3GPP and so much at stake that minor delays have crept into the 3GPP work plan”, Clemons concluded.