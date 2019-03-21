3 UK revamps fixed broadband business - Mobile World Live

3 UK detailed plans to rebrand fixed proposition Relish to match its core proposition, as the company prepares to push forward with 5G plans.

In a statement, 3 said Relish would become 3 Broadband next month, having operated it under its original name since purchasing the business as part of a £250 million deal for UK Broadband in February 2017.

Relish delivers fixed home and office broadband using wireless 4G, though only operates across a relatively small part of the UK’s landmass. It does, however, cover some of the key business districts of central London.

As part of its deal for UK Broadband, 3 also acquired spectrum assets it plans to use for 5G when it launches the service later this year.

By using these assets and the allocation it bought in the country’s spectrum auction in 2018, CEO Dave Dyson (pictured) said the company was “the only operator in the UK that can take advantage of the full potential of 5G”.

Relish forms a key component of 3’s strategy, with Dyson announcing in June its early 5G launches would be for fixed wireless access to Relish.

In preparation for 5G, 3 is also in the process of updating its IT and backend systems. The process has been going on for two years and, Dyson added, is now close to completion.