Global Industry Supporter:
Home

3 UK partners Superdrug on MVNO

05 JUN 2018

UK-based retailer Superdrug detailed plans to launch an MVNO on operator 3 UK’s network in a move to boost customer loyalty.

The service, priced at £10 a month, is being offered exclusively to the 12 million members of the Superdrug Health and Beautycard loyalty scheme. Members will receive double loyalty points on purchases if they are also a Superdrug Mobile customer.

Customers will not be under any contract and will have access to unlimited calls and texts, along with 4GB of data every month which can be carried over to the next month if unused.

The service will be available in the retailer’s 807 UK stores and online from June 20.

Superdrug has stocked 3 phones in some of its stores since 2003.

“The deal forms part of 3’s multi-brand strategy to incrementally target segment opportunities that are not specifically the focus of the 3 brand,” the operator said in a statement, adding Superdrug Mobile will join a growing list of service providers using the 3 network including Smarty, iD Mobile and B2B communications provider Gamma.

“We are very excited about Superdrug Mobile, which is a great example of an already strong brand further strengthening its customer engagement model through a mobile offering,” said 3’s director of wholesale, Lynda Burton.

Superdrug is a subsidiary of AS Watson Group, which is part of the Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison that also owns 3 Group.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Asia

Tags

