3 UK claims 5G coverage lead

Operator 3 UK announced its 5G service now covered 54 per cent of the population, claiming the feat made it the country’s biggest next-generation network.

In a statement, CK Hutchison-owned 3 UK stated 5G was now available in more than 400 locations and 3,000 sites, made possible by a £2 billion network transformation investment.

3 UK’s claims implies it surpassed BT Group’s EE on 5G coverage.

EE stated two weeks ago it had surpassed 50 per cent of the population for 5G network coverage.

3 UK also said it has the fastest 5G network, with its claims verified by speed testing company Ookla, enabled by a major investment in its spectrum portfolio.

The operator claimed on numerous occasions its 5G offering trumps rivals including EE and Vodafone UK because its spectrum portfolio means it is able to “deliver a full 5G experience for its customers”.

Its efforts are in line with serving customer data consumption, which now stands at almost 20GB per month, up 15 per cent year-on-year. The company has already announced it will turn off its 3G offering by the end of 2024 as it looks to focus on 4G and 5G rollout.

Dave Hennessy, CTO at 3 UK, said the company was “relentlessly focussed” on delivering the UK’s biggest and fastest 5G network.