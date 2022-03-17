 3 UK chief keeps up consolidation stance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

3 UK chief keeps up consolidation stance

17 MAR 2022

The CEO of 3 UK reiterated a call for a consolidation of the market, again describing it as dysfunctional and requiring a structural change to improve the overall quality of infrastructure.

In the CK Hutchison-owned operator’s results presentation for 2021, Robert Finnegan (pictured) nevertheless hailed 3’s performance, highlighting new areas of business including lower-cost mobile services under the Smarty brand, B2B and home broadband services.

Finnegan cited “our strongest customer contract growth since 2012”. However, prepaid customer figures have continued to decline, meaning the total mobile client base was unchanged from the previous year.

The operator stated total post-paid customers increased 7 per cent year-on-year to 8 million in 2021.

Revenue increased 4 per cent to £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion). The operator is currently in the middle of a five-year strategy to expand its 5G network and implement a comprehensive IT upgrade. As a consequence, capex remains at a high level, reaching £784 million in 2021.

3 stated its 5G network now covers around a third of the UK population, with more than 2,500 live sites. CK Hutchison is also in the process of selling 6,000 passive telecom infrastructure sites in the country, after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved a deal with Spanish tower company Cellnex.

The Hong Kong-based group will receive a total of €3.7 billion ($4.1 billion for the UK assets. The sale completes a series of agreements announced in November 2020 for Cellnex to acquire CK Hutchison’s approximately 24,600 sites in six European countries: Austria, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Sweden, and the UK.

Italy figures fall
The UK is one of the biggest telecoms markets for CK Hutchison, although the highly competitive market of Italy is the largest in terms of both customers and revenue.

In 2021, WindTre reported total active customers of just over 19 million by the end of the year, down 3 per cent compared. Revenue was 10 per cent lower at €4.2 billion.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Cellnex rebate la oposición del Reino Unido a la compra de torres de CK Hutchison

Cellnex shrugs off UK findings over CK Hutchison deal

UK operator 3 set for fresh B2B push

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association