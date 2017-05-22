English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

3 Ireland backtracks on EU roaming limit move

22 MAY 2017

3 Ireland scrapped controversial plans to limit EU roaming to well below guideline levels and reclassify data allowances on its tariffs.

The Irish Independent reported the operator reversed the policy, announced in March, following a strongly worded warning from the European Commission (EC) and the opening of an investigation by Republic of Ireland regulator ComReg.

3 planned to change the terms of its all you can eat data bundle, which caps usage at 60GB per month, so part of the data allocation was classified as a service benefit rather than a core element of the contract.

The result would have been a cap of as little as 2GB on the amount of data able to be used free within the rest of the EU.

This figure falls short of the guildelines for retail charging of roaming laid out by the Body of European Regulators (BEREC) in March.

After 3 unveiled its plan, the EC released a statement warning operators not to try to circumvent new roaming regulations by offering selective roaming through treating domestic data as a gift or side benefit.

3 Ireland told the newspaper it would no longer segment data usage and would meet BEREC guidelines to offer a minimum of 5GB of data for customers paying €20 per month, which take effect on 15 June.

Exceptions
BEREC places fair usage limits on roaming services and allows operators to be excluded from elements of the new rules in “specific and exceptional circumstances,” where adhering fully would compromise the sustainability of the operator’s domestic business model.

In mid-May, Belgian MVNO Voo received permission from the country’s regulator BIPT to place a surcharge on EU roaming above a daily limit of 60 minutes, 60 SMS and 200MB of data.

The company’s communication manager Marie-Pierre Dinsart told Belgian newspaper Le Soir it was granted the exception as it didn’t receive money from roaming, but was subject to charges for it.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

European Parliament signs-off wholesale roaming deal

Regulators outline final EU roaming rules

ComReg opens roaming cap investigation

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association