Home

3 Group teams with Cisco Jasper on IoT

27 MAR 2017

CK Hutchison’s 3 Group partnered with Cisco Jasper to expand its global IoT offering, with a particular focus on connected cars development, security, automation and transportation and logistics services.

In a statement, 3, which operates in 12 countries across Asia and Europe, said enterprise customers seeking to launch IoT services would be able to use Cisco Jasper’s connectivity management platform from mid-2017.

The partnership will enable customers to access Cisco Jasper’s Control Centre through 3’s national networks, while global customers can gain access through Hue, a CK Hutchison unit providing customised MVNE and IoT services.

In particular, 3 said it sees demand for Cisco Jasper’s platform in connected car development, with the role of reliable, automated connectivity becoming “critical” to the delivery of ongoing services.

It added Cisco Jasper had a deep history in the market, with 50 of the world’s largest auto brands using the company’s IoT platform for connected car development.

The demand for building security and automation services was being driven by the evolving way people interact with commercial properties and their homes due to connectivity, said 3.

On the final point, transportation and logistics, 3 said the Cisco Jasper Control Centre helps companies improve fleet performance and enables maximum business efficiency “at point of departure, during carriage and at point of arrival”.

Jarrod Nink, CEO at Hue, said the deal with Cisco Jasper puts 3 “at the heart of the global IoT marketplace”.

“Speed, flexibility and control are key to powering connected devices on a global scale,” he said. “Through our global footprint of high-speed mobile networks built for mobile data, and Cisco Jasper’s powerful platform, our customers will enjoy an edge in the IoT market for years to come.”

Cisco Jasper’s Control Centre for IoT now supports more than 9,000 enterprises worldwide, added the company.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

