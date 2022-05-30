 3 Group parent poised for unlimited gaming play - Mobile World Live
Home

3 Group parent poised for unlimited gaming play

30 MAY 2022

CK Hutchison’s telecoms division inked a deal with Gameloft Business Solutions to launch unlimited mobile gaming to the operator’s customers across a potential ten markets, with the service set to be initially available in Austria and Italy.

The agreement covers a potential eight further markets across its Asia and 3-branded European telecoms units: Denmark; the UK; Indonesia; Republic of Ireland; Sweden; Vietnam; Hong Kong; and Macau.

Unlimited gaming will be charged as an ongoing subscription service and cover a number of popular titles including Asphalt Nitro 2, Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, Disney Princess Majestic Quest, Powerpuff Girls and Sonic Runners Adventure.

The deal was made through CK Hutchison Holdings’ arm CKH Innovations and Opportunities (CKH IOD) Development, which focuses on services and enterprise opportunities around telecommunications infrastructure.

In a statement, the partners noted there would be hundreds of games available to subscribers of its unlimited service, with some free content available to all users.

CKH IOD CEO Joe Parker said: “With hundreds of games available from launch, and more being added every month, we’re confident that our All You Can Play subscription service will satisfy the appetites of even our most dedicated gaming customers”.

Although not detailing the pricing of the service, he added it would be a “small monthly fee”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

