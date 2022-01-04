 2degrees, Orcon to merge NZ operations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

2degrees, Orcon to merge NZ operations

04 JAN 2022

New Zealand-based mobile operator 2degrees and broadband provider Orcon Group agreed to combine their local operations, creating what they claim is the third-largest operator in the country with more than 1.5 million mobile and 345,000 fixed-line subscribers.

The merged company will have 1,800 mobile sites, offering 98.5 per cent population coverage.

The deal follows Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super, owners of Vocus Group and its New Zealand subsidiary Orcon, signing an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of 2degrees from Trilogy International Partners (TIP) and Tesbrit BV.

Orcon CEO Mark Callander noted in a statement the tie-up marks “a step change in the New Zealand telecommunications landscape” and will establish a stronger player in market, which will lead to more competition and benefits to end-users.

2degrees CEO Mark Aue said over time the businesses will integrate, as the new company looks to offer more services to both new and existing customers.

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

In October 2021, 2degrees parent company TIP started merger discussions with Orcon Group.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata, Sinar Mas mull mobile merger in Indonesia

Axiata, Telenor ink deal to combine Malaysia units

2degrees explores IPO on NZ, Australia exchanges
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association