English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeFeatured Content

NB-IoT outperforms other technologies and becomes the fastest growing technology to attract vertical industries

28 JUL 2017

PARTNER FEATURE:

The NB-IoT ecosystem is booming and NB-IoT has already outperformed other technologies.

On 27th June 2017, the GSMA organized its 4th MIoT Summit in Shanghai. The summit explored the latest development of 3GPP-based LPWA technologies across the industry. In particular, it demonstrated the huge traction behind NB-IoT in the industry and in various vertical segments. Several companies have been invited to share their experience with the audience. It was the occasion to illustrate the large scope of NB-IoT applications, from gas metering (Pietro-Fiorentini) to bicycle sharing (ofo) and white goods (Haier).

These are just few examples. The possibilities for NB-IoT seem unlimited as depicted by the variety of verticals supporting NB-IoT in the GSMA MIoT Innovator programme (https://www.gsma.com/iot/mobile-iot-innovators-member-list). In less than a year, this initiative generated support in NB-IoT from 545 companies (out of a total of 546!). Overall, when adding the NB-IoT Forum members (https://www.gsma.com/iot/narrow-band-internet-of-things-nb-iot), it means that the GSMA NB-IoT ecosystem already passed the 600 companies milestone, making it the largest LPWA ecosystem globally.

Leading chipset and module vendors all support NB-IoT

Naturally, given the size of the NB-IoT market business opportunity, all the leading chipset vendors (QC, Huawei, Mediatek, Sequans) and module vendors (Telit, u-blox, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto, Quectel) have all joined the GSMA NB-IoT Forum and provide NB-IoT solutions.

NB-IoT deployment pace is accelerating significantly

At the occasion of this MIoT Summit, the GSMA also published a detailed press release (https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/gsma-mobile-iot-initiative-takes-off-multiple-commercial-network-launches-around-world/) about MIoT rollouts. NB-IoT took the lion’s share with 7 commercial network launches including 4 in Europe (DT in NL and Germany, VF in Spain and NL) and 3 in China (China Telecom nationwide, China Mobile and China Unicom in several cities/provinces), and during MWC shanghai, China Mobile officially announced to complete the full coverage in 346 cities of China by end of 2017.

NB-IoT is the choice of global operators , even in the US

Until now, market perception was that the US was a LTE-M only market. However, at least two US MNOs made their NB-IoT coming out recently. T-Mobile US just confirmed plans to launch NB-IoT in 2018 (https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/first-narrowband-iot-service-packages-launched-in-germany-497494) while Sprint unveiled NB-IoT & LTE-M rollout ambitions (http://newsroom.sprint.com/news-releases/sprint-to-support-next-generation-iot-devices-across-its-nationwide-network.htm) earlier this year.

This means that NB-IoT is supported on all continents.

The world is going to benefit from Chinese NB-IoT economies of scale

Of course, one key benefit of NB-IoT that has been emphasized is low cost on device side. If the low device complexity of the technology is the key enabler, the economies of scale associated to NB-IoT are even more important. From this perspective, during the GSMA MIoT Summit, several speakers mentioned the recently approved plan by MIIT for NB-IoT as of high significance (http://xxgk.miit.gov.cn/gdnps/wjfbContent.jsp?id=5692719). The Chinese government positioned NB-IoT as a strategic priority and consequently defined very ambitious targets with up to 20 million NB-IoT connections and 400K BTS to be upgraded by end 2017. By 2020, these targets will explode to at least 600 million connections supported by 1.5 million BTS. Such huge numbers will dramatically impact costs. Because NB-IoT is a 3GPP global standard, these economies of scale will benefit to the whole industry and make confident in its capability to quickly reach the low cost-level required.

3GPP standard guarantees interoperability and scale

The rapid market adoption of NB-IoT relies heavily on the fact that the technology is a 3GPP standard. Like for any other 3GPP technologies, it means interoperability, global reach, roaming, security, etc…

For MNOs, the other strategic advantage, and probably the most important one, is that NB-IoT cost-efficiently leverages their key assets. NB-IoT can be deployed mostly by software updates in existing MNO networks while it can be deployed in several ways in various spectrum bands (standalone, in-band, in guard bands). This is the fundamental reason why operators such as China Telecom can move so quickly to ensure nationwide coverage to a country as big as China. It is also the reason why the first commercial networks have been launched only 7 months after standardization was finalized by 3GPP.

Regarding interoperability in particular, MNOs and vendors conducted the traditional tests between the various network components as well as between radio network and devices (modules/chipsets). This is the usual procedure for all 3GPP technologies. This is another explanation why MNOs can launch commercial multi-vendor networks nationwide. Several MNOs already completed this work earlier this year like China Telecom (http://www.chinatelecom.com.cn/news/02/201701/t20170124_30829.html) and Vodafone (http://www.vodafone.com/content/index/what/technology-blog/multi-vendor-nbiot.html).

3GPP clearly defined NB-IoT evolution as the only narrow-band option for LWPA

NB-IoT capabilities will be further enhanced. In June 2017, at the 3GPP RAN #76 Plenary Meeting, the mobile telecommunication industry reached an agreement of the way forward for NB-IoT in 3GPP Release 15. It confirmed NB-IoT as the narrow-band (UE system bandwidth ≤200KHz) mIoT (massive IoT) solution and LTE-M (eMTC) as the wide-band (UE system bandwidth ≥1.4MHz) mIoT solution. More details at http://www.3gpp.org/ftp/tsg_ran/TSG_RAN/TSGR_76/Docs/RP-171467.zip.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association