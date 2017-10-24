Zapper boosts UK presence with Spar deal

Mobile payment and loyalty card company Zapper announced an agreement with UK-based convenience store group Spar to expand its presence in the country.

Zapper, which works with 14,000 businesses in Europe, the US and Africa, said in a statement the partnership covers the launch of a Spar loyalty app and payments systems in multiple stores, starting in the south west of the UK this month.

The mobile payment company described Spar as the UK’s leading convenience store company, operating 2,700 outlets. The partnership with an app company represents a first for the retail group.

Shoppers can use Zapper’s app to cover point of sale payments by scanning a QR code, while voucher redemption and loyalty card updates are “seamlessly processed in just a few seconds”.

Zapper said its system enables instant payments and seamless rewards, “helping retailers understand shoppers to build a more efficient and profitable business”.

Jon Birt, retail director at Zapper UK, said the average shopper in the UK spends £8.47 when they pay with the app, making it clear the company “is transforming the way shoppers pay and receive awards”.