English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zapper boosts UK presence with Spar deal

24 OCT 2017

Mobile payment and loyalty card company Zapper announced an agreement with UK-based convenience store group Spar to expand its presence in the country.

Zapper, which works with 14,000 businesses in Europe, the US and Africa, said in a statement the partnership covers the launch of a Spar loyalty app and payments systems in multiple stores, starting in the south west of the UK this month.

The mobile payment company described Spar as the UK’s leading convenience store company, operating 2,700 outlets. The partnership with an app company represents a first for the retail group.

Shoppers can use Zapper’s app to cover point of sale payments by scanning a QR code, while voucher redemption and loyalty card updates are “seamlessly processed in just a few seconds”.

Zapper said its system enables instant payments and seamless rewards, “helping retailers understand shoppers to build a more efficient and profitable business”.

Jon Birt, retail director at Zapper UK, said the average shopper in the UK spends £8.47 when they pay with the app, making it clear the company “is transforming the way shoppers pay and receive awards”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association