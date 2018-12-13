 Zamtel launches retail mobile payments app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zamtel launches retail mobile payments app

13 DEC 2018

State-owned Zambia operator Zamtel unveiled retail-focused mobile payment app ZamPay, describing the QR-code based system as a market first.

In a statement, the company said it had also signed its first retail deal for the system with supermarket Spar to allow payments through the app to me made in-store. The ZamPay app is compatible with most Android devices available in the country.

Launching the app, Zambia’s transport and communications minister Brian Mushimba said the availability of mobile payments tied with government efforts to support a cashless society in the country.

To try and boost initial uptake the operator is promoting a number of offers together with the supermarket chain. The app is initially only available in the country’s capital of Lusaka and will run separately from its mobile money service Zamtel Kwacha, which provides cash transfer and bill payment over basic handsets and smartphones.

Zamtel is the country’s third-largest mobile operator by connections, GSMA Intelligence figures show, behind the local units of MTN and Bharti Airtel. Both of its larger rivals offer their standard mobile money service in the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone looks to Zambia for Africa expansion

Airtel completes Zambian tower sale to IHS

Airtel sells yet more towers in Zambia, Rwanda

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association