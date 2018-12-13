Zamtel launches retail mobile payments app - Mobile World Live

State-owned Zambia operator Zamtel unveiled retail-focused mobile payment app ZamPay, describing the QR-code based system as a market first.

In a statement, the company said it had also signed its first retail deal for the system with supermarket Spar to allow payments through the app to me made in-store. The ZamPay app is compatible with most Android devices available in the country.

Launching the app, Zambia’s transport and communications minister Brian Mushimba said the availability of mobile payments tied with government efforts to support a cashless society in the country.

To try and boost initial uptake the operator is promoting a number of offers together with the supermarket chain. The app is initially only available in the country’s capital of Lusaka and will run separately from its mobile money service Zamtel Kwacha, which provides cash transfer and bill payment over basic handsets and smartphones.

Zamtel is the country’s third-largest mobile operator by connections, GSMA Intelligence figures show, behind the local units of MTN and Bharti Airtel. Both of its larger rivals offer their standard mobile money service in the country.