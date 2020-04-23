 World Bank warns of sharp fall in remittances - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

World Bank warns of sharp fall in remittances

23 APR 2020

The World Bank projected global remittances to plunge almost 20 per cent in 2020 due to issues related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, as it encouraged service providers and authorities to introduce measures to ease use of digital and mobile money platforms.

In a report into the expected impact of the virus on remittances and the communities reliant on these funds, it predicted 2020 would witness the sharpest decline in recent history with $445 billion being sent to low- and middle-income countries, down 19.7 per cent on 2019.

The organisation noted in some markets there had been efforts to encourage use of digital and mobile money channels by reducing or waiving fees for certain transactions.

However it urged: “Remittance service providers and authorities to work together to mitigate the effects of the crisis and encourage the adoption of digital payments, greater use of regulated channels, and wider availability of cost-efficient services”.

Among the ideas floated was the potential to have certain anti-money laundering and counter-funding of terrorism requirements “temporarily simplified” to incentivise online and mobile money transfers, following a “risk-based approach”.

Pointing to the African market specifically, the bank wrote: “The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated the need for sub-Saharan African countries to promote procedures and regulations based on mobile and electronic payments and transfers.”

Lockdown
Issues contributing to the global slide in transfers are on both the sending and recipient sides. It cited economic issues reducing employment opportunities for some groups of migrant workers, while issues with agents closed during lockdowns hampered the delivery of cash.

World Bank Group president David Malpass said: “Remittances help families afford food, healthcare and basic needs. As the World Bank Group implements fast, broad action to support countries, we are working to keep remittance channels open and safeguard the poorest communities’ access to these”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Facebook pushes inclusion benefits of wallet plan

Africa needs regulatory overhaul to deliver digital goals

Singtel, Telkomsel launch mobile remittance service
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association