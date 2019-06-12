 Wallet providers ink European interoperability pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Wallet providers ink European interoperability pact

12 JUN 2019

Seven mobile wallet providers agreed a collaboration to develop and promote a payment interoperability network covering nine European markets, with travellers from China also able to use the facility.

Once the platform is completed, users of any of the participating providers will be able to make QR-code payments in selected retailers across Portugal; Spain; Germany; Austria; Slovenia; Iceland; Norway; Finland; and Sweden.

The wallet providers involved are Bluecode International, ePassi, momo Pocket, Pagaqui, Pivo, Vipps and China-based Alipay.

European companies in the group have a combined user base of 5 million, with payments accepted in 190,000 merchants. Providers will adopt Alipay’s QR code format, which will also enables merchants adopting the system to take payments from Chinese nationals using Alipay.

Bluecode International CEO Christian Pirkner said: “It has always been our vision to enable European banks with a widely accepted payment offering.”

Mariano de Mora, CEO of Spain-based wallet company Momo Group, estimated the collaboration would bring “millions of users” onto its merchant network and vastly widen options available to its own customers.

In addition to promotion of a single QR code platform in the countries the partnership fits with Alipay-parent Ant Financial’s strategy of extending acceptance for its platform globally.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nepal blocks dominant Chinese payment players

Alipay gains traction in Japan

Ant Financial highlights developing market potential
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association