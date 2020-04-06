 Vodacom, Safaricom eye m-Pesa export after rights buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodacom, Safaricom eye m-Pesa export after rights buy

06 APR 2020

Vodacom Group and Safaricom completed the acquisition of m-Pesa IP from Vodafone Group, a move hailed as a significant step towards the planned expansion of the mobile money service into new African markets.

In a statement the three announced the completion of the deal, first announced in 2019. The purchase was made by a specifically created joint venture between Vodacom and Safaricom. Vodafone noted the financial implication was broadly neutral for the group.

As part of the agreement, support and development facilities for the m-Pesa platform and brand will be moved to Kenya.

The m-Pesa brand operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Mozambique and Egypt. It processes more than a billion transactions every month, with a total of 40 million users.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said: “This is a significant milestone for Vodacom as it will accelerate our financial services aspirations in Africa. Our joint venture will allow Vodacom and Safaricom to drive the next generation of the m-Pesa platform.”

Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, added: “With the rapid increase in smartphone penetration, the evolution into financial services and the potential for geographical expansion, we believe the next step in m-Pesa’s African growth will be more effectively overseen by Vodacom and Safaricom.”

The companies are tightly tied together: Vodafone owns a 60.5 per cent stake in Vodacom, which in turn owns a 35 per cent stake in Safaricom. Vodafone holds a 5 per cent stake in Safaricom, giving Vodacom control of the unit, in which a 35 per cent is retained by the Kenyan government.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea tipped for additional AGR payment

Vodacom readies SA 5G service, makes revenue gains

Vodacom poised to acquire Cell C subscribers

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association