 Vodacom poised to widen m-Pesa availability - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Africa 2019 - News

Vodacom poised to widen m-Pesa availability

18 JUL 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 – AFRICA, KIGALI, RWANDA: Vodacom Group revealed plans to open its mobile money platform to customers of other operators in a number of African markets, as part of a strategy to expand the service.

Chris Williamson, m-Pesa managing executive (pictured, centre), said the company had already launched the service outside of its own base, in Mozambique, and was working on replicating this across several other countries.

“We think it’s time to level the playing field and so it doesn’t matter how big your GSM base is, customers should be able to access our service,” he added. “We very much see m-Pesa becoming like an OTT service.”

The comments came during a session on partnerships, where Williamson added full interoperability with other service providers was “not a question of whether, it’s who, when and how.”

Partnerships
MTN Group head of financial services Serigne Dioum (pictured, far right) also threw his support behind interoperability highlighting its venture with Orange and an aim to provide smooth in-market fund transfer between providers.

Acting Chief Officer for Mobile Finance Services at Tigo Tanzania, Angelica Pesha (pictured, second from right) believes the experience of interoperability in her country provided a blueprint and it was “high time” it was taken elsewhere.

In the enterprise space, Ngozi Megwa, Mastercard SVP digital partnerships for MEA (pictured, second from left), said cooperation between providers was vital to attract merchants, citing African proverb: “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to far go together”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN exec bullish on mobile money growth prospects

MTN to chase digital inclusion ahead of 5G
M360 Africa 2019 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association