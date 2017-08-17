English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

UK mobile retail payments up 336% in H1 2017

17 AUG 2017

Mobile contactless payments are beginning to take off in the UK with a 336 per cent year-on-year rise in transaction value during H1, payment processing company Worldpay said.

The company’s statistics for the first six months of 2017 showed transactions in the country totaled £370 million. However, it added the payment method only accounted for 2 per cent of all transactions made in retail outlets in the January to June period.

Adoption of mobile payments has been slow in the UK, and in Europe generally, with the transaction method struggling against contactless cards, chip and PIN and cash payments.

Worldpay pointed to the launches of Android Pay in May 2016 and Samsung Pay earlier this year as beginning to have an impact on its figures. Apple Pay launched its service in July 2015.

In a statement, Worldpay CMO James Frost said: “Mobile spending has shaken off the novelty tag and is breaking its own spending records virtually every month.”

“Granted there’s still some way to go before we start cutting up our cards and chucking away our wallets, but it’s easy to see why everyone from start-ups to tech giants is eager to have a stake in the technology.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China clamps down on direct mobile cash transfers

Grab acquires Indonesian e-payment startup Kudo

Cook talks-up Apple Pay growth
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association