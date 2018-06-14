English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Truecaller buys Chillr to strengthen payments play

14 JUN 2018

Caller ID app company Truecaller acquired India mobile payments app Chillr, a move which will see it add multiple new financial services to its existing platform.

In a company blog, Sweden-headquartered Truecaller said it would phase out the Chillr brand name and incorporate its main features into the Truecaller Pay service.

Chillr’s app provides a wide-ranging financial management and mobile payment service including in-store payments and fund transfer between bank accounts. It also has deals in place with India’s major financial services providers.

Truecaller made its first move into India’s burgeoning mobile finance sector in 2017 when it signed a deal with Indian bank ICICI to add a bank transfer feature to its app in the country. Prior to this, its core service was caller and SMS identification and blocking spam – as is the case in its other markets.

“By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and plan to increase the adoption of it amongst our user base,” Truecaller cofounders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam (pictured) said in the blog.

“We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team’s expertise and a strong user base who trust our platform and uses it on a daily basis,” the pair added.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: Is India consolidation too much, too fast?

WhatsApp tipped to accelerate India payments release

Tencent leads $50M round in news app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association