T-Mobile US poised for second banking bid

T-Mobile US looked set to resurrect a financial services play under the T-Mobile Money brand, a service provided in partnership with BankMobile.

Although the launch is yet to be formally unveiled or marketed by the operator, its website is already live and has been noted by a number of consumer technology websites in the US including Tech Radar. It is not clear if the company is currently able to accept customers.

The T-Mobile Money website revealed it will offer standard deposit and payment services with no upfront fee. Although it will use the T-Mobile brand, the banking aspect will be performed by BankMobile.

Consumers will not be required to have any previous relationship with the company and will be able to access the service using an iOS or Android app, or a web browser.

T-Mobile US abandoned its previous banking service in 2016 after two years of operation, but in January CEO John Legere (pictured) hinted a return to the sector could be on the cards alongside moves in other vertical markets.