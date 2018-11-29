English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US poised for second banking bid

29 NOV 2018

T-Mobile US looked set to resurrect a financial services play under the T-Mobile Money brand, a service provided in partnership with BankMobile.

Although the launch is yet to be formally unveiled or marketed by the operator, its website is already live and has been noted by a number of consumer technology websites in the US including Tech Radar. It is not clear if the company is currently able to accept customers.

The T-Mobile Money website revealed it will offer standard deposit and payment services with no upfront fee. Although it will use the T-Mobile brand, the banking aspect will be performed by BankMobile.

Consumers will not be required to have any previous relationship with the company and will be able to access the service using an iOS or Android app, or a web browser.

T-Mobile US abandoned its previous banking service in 2016 after two years of operation, but in January CEO John Legere (pictured) hinted a return to the sector could be on the cards alongside moves in other vertical markets.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US adds weight to nationwide 5G ambitions

T-Mobile hopes for Q1 2019 Sprint deal completion

FCC to resume T-Mobile, Sprint merger review

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association