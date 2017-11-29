English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sun sets on Jamaican mobile money pioneer

29 NOV 2017

Jamaica’s original mobile money service Conec is to cease trading after four years in business, the cooperative of credit unions which set up the business confirmed.

The mobile wallet started as JCUES in 2013, having been founded by the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League (JCCUL) as part of a drive to develop a mobile payments ecosystem on the island.

Rival services Quisk, developed by the National Commercial Bank, and Caribbean conglomerate GraceKennedy’s GK MPay are also available in the country.

According to an interview with JCCUL general manager Glenworth Francis, published in The Gleaner, Conec is closing down because the organisation concluded the market is “not ready” for the wallet service and ecosystem needed much more time to develop.

Francis added the JCCUL had re-examined its strategic goals and decided there were “greater priority” areas to channel its efforts into.

The union is said to have invested $2 million in the service, which will now be written off.

Conec accounts will be closed tomorrow (30 November) and customers have been told to either use funds or transfer them back to their associated credit union bank accounts.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel Payments Bank, Hike team for payment drive

India mobile payments tipped to hit INR2.8T in 2021

BSNL, MobiKwik launch mobile wallet
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association