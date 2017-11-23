Samsung Pay launches across Mexico

Samsung Pay was released in Mexico, its third market in Latin America after Brazil and Puerto Rico, as the South Korea-based electronics giant continued the global rollout of the service.

Mexico brings the number of territories where Samsung Pay is available to 22 in a little over two years since its launch in August 2015.

Its most recent launch prior to Mexico was Belarus – reported in the region’s media as taking place in early November.

Unlike rival service Android Pay, Samsung’s contactless payment system is only available on a limited number of the brand’s own handsets, tablets and – in some markets – its smartwatch range.

Samsung’s focus goes beyond extending the number of markets where the payment service is available: the company regularly signs deals with additional finance providers in countries it already operates in, to strengthen merchant adoption and increase the range of debit card types it can accept in each market.

For example, following a tie-up with PayPal in July, Samsung Pay can also process funds from the e-commerce provider and its app be used to pay for goods online.

The expansion of Samsung Pay comes weeks after rival Android Pay increased its number of markets to 18 with launches in Brazil, Czech Republic and Slovakia.