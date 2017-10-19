Samsung Pay integrates American Express in UK

Samsung Pay continued its expansion with a move to enable American Express customers in the UK to use the service.

The move brings Samsung Pay into line with rival payment platforms Apple Pay and Android Pay, which already support American Express in the UK, as the platforms jostle for a presence in the market.

In a statement, Samsung said American Express adds to its current compatibility with MasterCard and Visa, as well as cards issued by Co-operative Bank, First Direct, HSBC, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide and Santander in the country.

Samsung Pay already offers American Express access in a number of other markets, and the credit company was a launch partner when the service was rolled-out in India.

Users of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ can take advantage of iris scanner technology to authorise payments, “providing a new level of biometric security to ensure peace of mind”.

American Express payments will also work on Samsung’s S7, S6, A3, A5, and A7 devices, and the Gear S3 smartwatch.

The company rolled out its Samsung Pay app in the UK in March, which included the ability to pay for public transport journeys within London through the service.