English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PLDT vows financial inclusion drive after $175M boost

28 NOV 2018

Voyager Innovations, the financial technology arm of Philippines operator PLDT, closed $175 million worth of private investments and revealed it was set to receive a further $40 million from a fresh backer.

The $175 million sum was the result of selling minority stakes to private equity company KKR and WeChat owner Tencent (a deal previously announced in October). Its additional $40 million will come from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

In a statement, PLDT said Voyager Innovations would use the cash to accelerate financial inclusion in the Philippines and increase participation in the digital economy among the population.

PLDT CEO Manuel Pangilinan added: “Voyager can now step up its efforts to make its innovative financial and internet platforms more accessible to more Filipinos in more parts of the country.”

Voyager Innovations’ platforms run consumer mobile wallet PayMaya and its PayMaya Business enterprise unit, remittance company Smart Padala, online lending platform Lendr and loyalty and awards platform Freenet.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tencent, Line plan Japan mobile payment service

Blog: Tencent stuck in regulatory crossfire

Smart, Nokia partner on emergency response system
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association