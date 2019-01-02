 Paytm pushes Payments Bank after ban ends - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Paytm pushes Payments Bank after ban ends

02 JAN 2019

India mobile finance company Paytm stepped-up promotion of its Payments Bank savings product after regulators lifted a ban on the company signing-up new customers.

To mark the expiry of its ban on 31 December, Paytm took out advertisements in the country’s newspapers announcing it was now able to sign-up new users to the service and complete the appropriate know your customer checks.

The service originally launched in November 2017, but was ordered to stop recruiting new users in June after a Reserve Bank of India audit reportedly found it had violated its terms of operation. Paytm, however, was permitted to continue serving existing users.

Payments Banks are one of a number of government initiatives to promote financial inclusion and reduce the reliance on physical cash. The Reserve Bank of India oversees the operation and licencing of companies providing the services, which are designed to promote regular saving.

Other providers of the accounts include India Post and mobile operator Airtel through a specific subsidiary.

Paytm is not alone in falling foul of regulations. Airtel Payments Bank was forced to suspend new customer sign-ups for most of the first five months of 2018 after being found to have breached data collection rules.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Paytm, Yahoo Japan unveil payments app

US politicians wade into India data row

Paytm chief plays down competition threat
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association