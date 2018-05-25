English
Home

PayPal set for tighter Google integration

25 MAY 2018

PayPal touted deeper integration with Google, a move the e-commerce giant said would ease use of its payment method across Google’s services including YouTube, Play Store and its person-to-person cash transfer tool.

The tie-up builds on an existing agreement between the two, which allows PayPal to be used in several of Google’s apps including its mobile payment services, formerly Android Pay but now branded Google Pay.

After rollout PayPal’s US customers will be able to sign in to use PayPal in any Google product and then instantly pay for goods and services across all of its platforms without needing to sign in again.

In a blog post, PayPal COO Bill Ready hailed the upgraded partnership as part of the company’s focus on easing and expanding options for PayPal payments to mobile, in-store and in “new contexts”.

The move is the latest in a spate of deals signed by PayPal to increase the scope of its service, including a tie-up with Samsung Pay in the US, which went live last month, and with Safaricom in Kenya to boost its remittance play earlier in April.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

