English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PayPal eyes Africa mobile money tie-ups

22 MAR 2018

PayPal revealed plans to partner with successful mobile money companies in Africa to gain a foothold with the continent’s unbanked populations, Business Day reported.

In an interview with the South African news service, PayPal general manager for the Middle East and Africa Efi Dahan said the company wanted to increase its exposure in Africa by striking partnerships with local companies in target markets.

The US-based e-commerce giant already provides a range of online and mobile services in 50 African markets, and has deals in place to deliver remittances into Nigeria and South Africa through its Xoom brand.

With operator tie-ups, PayPal hopes to take a greater role in delivering services to unbanked populations and further expand its Africa footprint.

Dahan added the company was also introducing several initiatives designed to boost online retail across a number of countries on the continent.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Banks approach Airtel over Africa IPO options

MTN plans to cash in on IHS Towers IPO

Bharti Airtel mulls Africa business IPO

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association