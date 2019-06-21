 Orange poised for West Africa bank launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange poised for West Africa bank launch

21 JUN 2019

Orange Money paved the way for wider financial services in its African markets, the operator’s MEA CEO Alioune Ndiaye (pictured) explained, with the company prepared to launch fully-fledged banking in several locations as soon as regulators give the nod.

The operator is currently awaiting the green light from West African Economic and Monetary Union regulators after submitting the application for a licence in 2018. Approval would allow it to provide a wide range of financial services in any of the authority’s member states. These include Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Speaking at Orange’s Middle East and Africa update event in London, Ndiaye said the licence would allow the provision of credit, savings and other microfinance products. This is in addition to standard money transfer and payment services already offered through Orange Money.

“As soon that licence is granted we will launch the fully-fledged bank in Africa,” he confirmed, adding the company ultimately plans to bring the service to its entire footprint in the region.

The provision of advanced banking products is one of its key strategies for its unit in Africa, where it also expects to continue increasing the penetration rate of its standard Orange Money service.

Ndiaye noted there was “huge potential” in the 17 markets where it offers the service, adding the company aimed to replicate uptake reported by Safaricom in Kenya, where 80 per cent of the operator’s mobile customers also use its m-Pesa mobile money platform.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA hails West Africa mobile impact

Orange Money base approaches 40M

Orange Bank to hit 5 European markets

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association