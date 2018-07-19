English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 2018 Africa - News

Orange Money MEA chief sounds investment warning

19 JUL 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: Alban Luherne, Orange Money MEA director (pictured, centre) believes the operator’s entire African business faces peril if it does not launch wider financial services.

Mobile money has evolved from a “nice to have, to a must have,” he said, warning the company must continue to develop services on top of its existing money proposition, moving from a “cash-in, cash-out” service to include related services including credit and interoperability. If it fails to do so, financial technology companies will, he added.

Orange Money – first launched ten years ago – was still not turning a profit by 2012, with Orange that year investing twice the level of revenue made from the service. Now, Luherne explained, the sector has evolved from being an additional service to funding other areas of the business.

Luherne said: “If we don’t bring any [new] financial services we consider that the whole business is in danger.” He went on to note low additional capital expenditure needed to sustain a mature mobile money service allowed the cashflow generated by Orange Money to finance the rollout of 3G and 4G networks in Africa.

However, he added, to continue to make money from financial services the company would also have to invest in technologies such as credit scoring and set aside funds for compliance being introduced by central banks.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Africa 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association