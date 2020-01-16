 Orange expands money service into Jordan - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange expands money service into Jordan

16 JAN 2020

Orange launched its mobile money service in Jordan, as it continues to progress a group-wide plan to increase the scope and scale of its financial services play.

In a statement, the company confirmed it received a licence from the country’s central bank late in 2019 and would operate the product through Petra Mobile Payment Services Company.

Continuing to grow its financial services footprint in the MEA region is one of the key initiatives set out by Orange CEO Stephane Richard as part of its Engage2025 strategy, alongside expanding Orange Bank in Europe.

Jordan is the operator’s 18th mobile money launch in MEA, with all but one using its core brand. Although Orange Money is still available in Niger, the company quit the mobile market there in November 2019.

In its Q3 2019 results, the operator estimated Orange Money had 44 million registered users in MEA, with a third classified as active.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

