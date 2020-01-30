 MTN revives South Africa mobile money service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN revives South Africa mobile money service

30 JAN 2020

MTN South Africa made its vaunted return into the country’s mobile money sector, a move CEO Godfrey Motsa hailed as offering great opportunities and societal benefits.

Consumer availability of its MoMo product comes more than three years after the operator abandoned its original effort due to a lack of commercial viability.

Meeting a timeline announced in December 2019, the operator switched-on the service today (30 January). It offers cash transfer and retail payments through either an app or SMS on basic devices.

MoMo was developed in partnership with financial services company uBank.

At its launch event, Motsa said the product brought great opportunities to the market, citing the successes reported by other operations within MTN Group with similar mobile money services.

“We want to compliment the current banking system. In so doing, we help job creation and we also diversify the MTN portfolio.”

MTN Group has long coveted a return to the sector in its home market: in 2018 CEO Rob Shuter stated the company was working on a return to financial services in the country, and also make a number of statements on his ambitious goals in the sector.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nigeria drops $2B MTN tax demand

American Tower buys Africa JV stakes from MTN

MTN prepares to resurrect mobile money in SA

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association