 Mobile money player flags Ethiopia barriers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobile money player flags Ethiopia barriers

21 SEP 2020

The chief of Ethiopian mobile money provider M-Birr tipped the sector for huge growth following a change in regulation, but warned prospective new players barriers remained due to a fixation on use of physical cash.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, M-Birr MD Thierry Artaud said the provider was currently in the process of raising funds to expand its service. It is targeting a base of 26 million customers within five years, alongside a network of around 450,000 transaction points across the country.

Set-up for the service began in 2009: in the years since, the company signed-up 1.8 million users and a network of almost 33,000 points-of-presence covering branches, agents and other merchants.

As major mobile operator groups tussle to enter the country’s telecoms market and potentially eye a role in the mobile money sector at the same time, Artaud said the company would welcome partnerships and even competition as it would help expand the ecosystem.

“Incoming telcos who do launch mobile money will create a bit of emotion in the market,” he added. “This will help financial inclusion and digital finance in general, and therefore benefit all parties, so we would see that as a positive development.”

Domestic players
Regulatory changes were announced in the country in 2019 to open the mobile money sector to new players. However, as they currently stand, there are still restrictions on non-domestic companies which could cause major issues for incoming operator groups.

Even if new mobile entrants are allowed to add mobile money, Artaud warned it “will not be a fast and quick affair” adding a “cash mindset” had hampered its own growth thus far, and was an area which would need to be addressed.

“The biggest barrier to a massive growth in M-Birr was the regulatory aspect, which is now fixed, and people’s mindsets being set on cash. Not just consumers but also the business community where everything works on cash.”

“One of the reasons for that is a lack of infrastructure”, he added, noting there was still no interoperability between different banks’ payment systems.

To deliver nationwide account-to-account interoperability Artaud said M-Birr had to work with its financial institution partners to create its own payment and settlement switch in the absence of a central system.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethiopia sets new licence auction deadline

Orange, MTN, STC among 12 vying for Ethiopia licences

Safaricom confirms Ethiopia move

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association