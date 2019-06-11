 Line, Visa extend payment partnership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Line, Visa extend payment partnership

11 JUN 2019

Japan-based Line detailed a range of new initiatives with Visa as it attempts to boost the reach and scope of its mobile payment service.

The agreement allows Line Pay’s global user base to apply for a digital Visa card within its app and upload existing physical cards provided by the transaction giant onto the service.

It will also extend the number of retail locations able to accept payments made through the Line Pay platform.

In a statement, the two confirmed they would also collaborate on marketing campaigns related to the 2020 Olympic Games and “develop new experiences based on blockchain that enable B2B and cross-border payments and alternative currency transactions.”

The pair already work together on a number of projects, including a co-branded credit card which launched into its first market of Thailand earlier this year. A Japan credit card launch is slated for later this year.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Line profit plunges

Visa backs Branch developing market drive

Line, Mercari sign Japan mobile payments pact
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association