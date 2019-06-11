Line, Visa extend payment partnership - Mobile World Live

Japan-based Line detailed a range of new initiatives with Visa as it attempts to boost the reach and scope of its mobile payment service.

The agreement allows Line Pay’s global user base to apply for a digital Visa card within its app and upload existing physical cards provided by the transaction giant onto the service.

It will also extend the number of retail locations able to accept payments made through the Line Pay platform.

In a statement, the two confirmed they would also collaborate on marketing campaigns related to the 2020 Olympic Games and “develop new experiences based on blockchain that enable B2B and cross-border payments and alternative currency transactions.”

The pair already work together on a number of projects, including a co-branded credit card which launched into its first market of Thailand earlier this year. A Japan credit card launch is slated for later this year.