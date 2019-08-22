 JP Morgan Chase gives-up on mobile payments app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

JP Morgan Chase gives-up on mobile payments app

22 AUG 2019

US bank JP Morgan Chase will close its standalone mobile payments app early next year in favour of integrating the payment system into third party merchant apps and websites.

After the closure of the app, Chase Pay will still be available as a payment option, as it currently is, on a number of merchant websites in the US but in-store transactions will be unavailable.

In a statement the company said: “We continue to focus on our customers and they are using the Chase Pay button on merchant websites and in merchant apps, and now their tap-to-pay Chase cards more than ever. So, we’re shifting our focus to expand Chase Pay’s presence in more merchant apps and websites.”

Chase Pay’s mobile wallet app launched across the US in 2016, having been announced in 2015 to much fanfare. At the time the company said it would “solve a number of pain points for consumers and merchants,” adding it would “improve customer experience and drive down the cost of payments.”

In an attempt to increase the scope of the app in 2017 the bank struck a deal to acquire merchant payment technology assets from MCX for an undisclosed fee. It competed in the US market with a number of high-profile players including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Government policy key to China tech boom

JP Morgan Chase to acquire payments tech from MCX

Slowing demand reported for Samsung’s Galaxy S4
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association