English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

India eyes mobile financial services delivery

03 SEP 2018

India’s prime minister Shri Narendra Modi launched India Post Payments Bank, the Government-owned entity set to compete directly with mobile banking services from the likes of Bharti Airtel and Paytm.

The service will be operated by a division of the country’s postal service with postmen able to take deposits and process transactions during their rounds using smartphones. Users are also able to deal with their own finances using the consumer-facing mobile application.

Although the majority of transactions can be performed at customer homes, consumers must open the accounts at a post office branch.

In a statement, Modi (pictured centre) said the service will allow banking services to reach the most remote areas of the country, adding: “The postman has long been a respected and accepted person in the villages… the trust on the postman remains, despite the advent of modern technology.”

Payments Banks are able to process a range of basic financial services through mobile and other digital channels including bill payment, interest-paying savings accounts and fund transfer. Insurance and loan services are not offered directly but can be supplied through third party partnerships.

The nationwide launch comes after an eight-month trial in two post office branches.

Competition
Payments Banks are one of a number of government initiatives to reduce the reliance on cash in India and boost financial inclusion. Several companies have already launched the services including leading mobile wallet provider Paytm and a division of mobile operator Bharti Airtel.

Although the postal bank service is primarily aimed at those without current access to banking facilities in remote and rural areas, there are likely to be significant cross-overs between this service and those already on the market.

Paytm and Airtel payments banks reported initial success with their platforms, however both subsequently ran into regulatory issues.

Paytm has been unable to open new accounts since 20 June after violating its terms of operation. It is currently able to serve existing account holders, but has not revealed when it expects to recruit new customers.

After being the first company licenced to launch its bank, Airtel fell foul of customer data guidelines and was force to suspend signing up new customers in January. It was finally able to resume full operations in July.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Berkshire Hathaway grabs stake in Paytm

Zee shrugs off Jio content spat; inks Airtel deal

Singtel profit remains under pressure

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association