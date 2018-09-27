English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Grab Philippines payment drive cleared

27 SEP 2018

Taxi-booking app company Grab was granted an e-money licence by the Philippines’ central bank, allowing it to expand its full mobile wallet service into the country.

In a statement, the company said its “unique presence” on half of the country’s smartphones with its core app would help millions of customers easily adopt cashless payments.

“The Philippines has one of the highest percentages of people in Southeast Asia who do not have a bank account and who transact in cash,” Ooi Huey Tyng, MD of Grab Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines said, adding the company could “make a difference where other e-wallets have not been able to so far.”

Its licence will allow customers to use Grab financial services beyond paying for taxis and couriers, including third-party retail payments. The company’s plan to expand into the Philippines was unveiled in December with an initial launch timeline of the first half of 2018 cited.

Grab already offers mobile payments for third party services in four of its markets, including Singapore and Malaysia.

As part of its long-term strategy to become Southeast Asia’s universal payments platform, it has struck a number of commercial agreements with banks to expand use in launch countries, and acquired merchant processing company iKaaz to strengthen its offering to retailers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Grab, Uber face $9.5M Singapore competition fine

Philippines finalises 3rd operator rules

Toyota backs Grab with $1B investment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association