 Google faces India mobile payments competition claim - Mobile World Live
Home

Google faces India mobile payments competition claim

27 MAY 2020

Google could be the latest mobile payments provider probed by authorities in India, as reports claim its competition commission is reviewing an allegation the internet giant abused its market position to promote the service.

Reuters reported The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of considering a complaint about the prominence of the Google Pay app within the native app store on Android devices, compared to rival services.

This, it is claimed, gives its own application an unfair advantage in the marketplace and damages competition.

Media revelations on a potential investigation come a week after reports the CCI was investigating issues with Facebook’s long-delayed WhatsApp Pay proposition, also on grounds of the US company abusing its market position.

This is far from the first time Google’s activities have attracted the attention of Indian authorities, with cases of bias on its search service and its relationship with device manufacturers also the subject of competition probes in recent years.

India’s mobile payments space is extremely competitive with a mixture of global corporations and large domestic companies tussling for a slice of the potentially lucrative sector.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

