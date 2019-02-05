Globacom set for Nigeria mobile money launch - Mobile World Live

Nigeria-based Globacom unveiled plans to launch a new mobile money platform in its home market, alongside a range of other product lines designed to boost digital inclusion in the country.

In a press conference, covered by The Guardian, Globacom senior marketing manager Sola Mogaji said the new money platform would begin operation “in a couple of weeks” and will be a great stride towards increasing financial inclusion in the country.

The service can be used on smartphones or basic handsets and, the company said, will require fewer details to register than traditional bank accounts.

In addition to its money platform, the operator announced a range of other forthcoming digital services including: Glo Health mobile healthcare application; cloud storage system Glo Drive; the Glo Entertainment Portal; and artificial intelligence platform Glo Titi.

It also unveiled a celebrity endorsement deal with boxer Anthony Joshua.

PBS licences

Globacom’s announcement comes as authorities in Nigeria look to boost financial inclusion by opening-up the mobile money industry.

Following a change in the rules, mobile operators are able to apply to the country’s central bank to operate the services in their own right using a PBS licence. Previously mobile money needed to be provided in collaboration with a bank.

When the new rules were announced, MTN and Airtel were both planning to make applications.