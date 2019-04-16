 Facebook axes Messenger payments in France, UK - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook axes Messenger payments in France, UK

16 APR 2019

Facebook abandoned its Messenger peer-to-peer payments system in the UK and France less than two years after launch to focus on services deemed more useful by consumers.

In a statement a Facebook Messenger representative said the company will terminate “the ability to send and receive payments in Messenger” on 15 June.

“After evaluating how we give people the best experiences in Messenger, we made the decision to focus our efforts on experiences that people find most useful. Users have been notified in preparation for this change.”

The function allows peer-to-peer cash transfer within the Messenger chat window and was targeted primarily at consumers making small payments to each other, for example splitting bills in restaurants.

Consumers will still be able to process charitable donations through Facebook, the company added.

Payments were added to Messenger in France and the UK in November 2017, the second and third markets to receive the service, 28 months after it made its debut in the US.

When it launched in the two countries, Facebook said the delayed rollout had been due to the long, complicated process of integration with local financial sectors.

Facebook will continue to operate the service in the US.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Facebook once again under fire for privacy issues

Facebook backs stronger privacy, data rules

Australia plots live-stream clampdown
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association