 Econet bemoans power shortage as services suffer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Econet bemoans power shortage as services suffer

23 JUL 2019

Zimbabwe operator and mobile money provider Econet Wireless warned it would be forced to take drastic measures if a solution is not found to the energy crisis embroiling the country, after a major outage hit services last week.

Although it did not specify what actions it would be forced into, the operator told Reuters guaranteeing a reasonable service was “untenable and uneconomical” under current conditions.

The comments came after power outages left its wireless and Ecocash payment services unstable over the weekend, with some customers reporting they were completely cut off.

Zimbabwe is currently in the midst of an energy shortage and economic crisis, with an ongoing drought limiting the abilities of hydropower plants. Econet is relying on diesel fuel and reportedly needs to use six times the fuel it is currently consuming to provide a reliable service.

At current levels of energy availability, some base stations would apparently be unable to operate at certain times of the day.

Outages in the Ecocash mobile money service are made worse from a social perspective as Zimbabwe is also suffering with a lack of access to physical cash.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile money experts address enterprise challenges

Zimbabwe operators under fire for internet shutdown

Zimbabwe to review mobile money tax after backlash

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association