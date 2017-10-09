English
Home

BBVA hails digital strategy as mobile users top 15M

09 OCT 2017

Spanish banking giant BBVA revealed it signed up more than 15 million mobile customers globally, as its “digital strategy continues to prove a success”.

In a statement, BBVA said mobile is becoming increasing popular with its customers and the levels of interaction with the bank via mobile is growing as more services become available.

BBVA said the number of customers using mobile “as their favourite way to access the bank’s services” had grown more than 40 per cent in the last 12 months, with home market Spain in particular showing significant digital progress.

The company, which expects 92 per cent of its Spanish products and services to be available on mobile by year-end, said interaction rates with its customers multiplied two-and-a-half times in just over a year. The number of  transactions conducted via mobile in its home market increased from 23.8 million transactions per month in May 2016 to more than 56 million 12 months later.

Over the same period, visits to its website from non-mobile devices also grew slightly, by a little more than 2.5 million interactions.

In August, the company said it had reached 3 million mobile application consumers in its home market alone. It also recently announced it now counts more than 20 million digital customers in total, exceeding 1 million sales each month.

BBVA’s global head of customer and client solutions Derek White said as customers increasingly use their phones for different services, “banks need to be where their customers are and offer a great experience”.

“It’s this that is driving the uptake,” he said: “Giving customers the ability to quickly, intuitively and seamlessly access their banking data when and where it suits them best, so they can manage their financial lives more effectively.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

