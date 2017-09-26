English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Banks set for Japan mobile currency launch by 2020

26 SEP 2017

A consortium of Japanese banks received the green light from regulators to launch digital currency J Coin, in an apparent bid to reduce the country’s reliance on cash and respond to moves by high-profile mobile payment players.

The group – led by two of Japan’s largest consumer banks, Japan Post Bank and Mizuho Financial Group – received the go-ahead from authorities to prepare the service in time for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Financial Times reported.

Although the final details of the service are yet to be unveiled, J Coin is expected to be an electronic currency able to be used in retailers through QR code payments and for direct person to person transfer on mobile handsets.

One J Coin will be equivalent in value to one Yen, and consumers will be able to exchange funds back to physical currency at participating outlets.

Despite being one of the first nations to have mobile wallet technology available, with NTT DoCoMo launching its service in 2004, Japan remains a cash-heavy economy. Reports over the last 12 months suggest cash transactions comprise between 70 per cent and 80 per cent of payments made in the country.

High-profile challengers
The move to create a bank-backed service follows news China’s mobile commerce giant Ant Financial, Alipay’s parent company, is working on a Japan wallet launch for early 2018.

Ant Financial’s chief rival in its home market, Tencent, also made tentative moves in Japan and signed a number of deals in 2016 aimed at expanding the scope of its WeChat payment service into retailers popular with visitors from China.

In addition to Chinese rivals, J Coin will also face competition from the many existing mobile payment providers operating in Japan. These include traditional digital payment providers powered by Mastercard and Visa, in addition to app-based companies including Line Pay, which already boasts 30 million users.

Although not its central business – Line’s chat app has 68 million users in Japan – the company views wallet services as an important part of its future vision for a unified mobile service. Android Pay and Apple Pay are also available in the market.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Line launches video ads for live broadcasting app

Alipay teams up with Thai bank to drive QR payments

Ant Financial claims facial recognition first

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association