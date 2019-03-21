 Bank walks away from Viva Republica consortium - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bank walks away from Viva Republica consortium

21 MAR 2019

Multinational bank Shinhan Financial Group (SFG) quit a consortium now led by Toss-owner Viva Republica to apply for a online-only banking licence in South Korea, The Korea Herald reported.

SFG decided to leave the partnership only a month after signing a memorandum of understanding with Viva Republica. The two had planned to add other parties to the group, though the final list of associates has not been confirmed.

Differences between the former partners are said to centre on critically divergent opinions on the business model and range of services to be offered.

Viva Republica, which operates popular mobile payments platform Toss in South Korea, told the newspaper it would press on with plans to apply for a licence with other partners. SFG said it hoped to be able to “help” the business it described as Toss Bank consortium.

Another group including SK Telecom is also planning to apply to be the country’s third online-only bank. South Korea already has two licensed internet banks: KT-backed K-bank; and Kakao Bank, operated by mobile messaging company Kakao.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

South Korea approves first online-only banks

Mobile users account for half of Korea’s online banking
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association