Home

Apple tipped for Belgium mobile wallet launch

01 NOV 2018

Apple Pay is set to launch into the Belgian market this month, newspaper De Tijd reported, as the company continues to roll out the service across Europe.

If accurate, Apple’s move would be more than a year-and-a-half after rival wallet Google Pay came to the country under its original guise of Android Pay. Samsung is yet to bring its payment platform to the market.

Apple’s service is already available in the majority of large European markets with the UK, Switzerland, France and Russia already having the wallet for at least two years. Apple Pay is also available in Spain, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Sweden and a number of others.

The most notable absentee to the line-up is the cash-reliant market of Germany, where the company plans to roll out before the end of the year.

Earlier in the year, The Netherlands and Belgium were rumoured to be set to receive the mobile wallet service, but no formal announcement was made.

Apple’s fiscal Q4 and full year financial results are due later today (1 November), when the company traditionally offers anecdotal evidence on the service’s progress and unveils its plans for the coming months.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

