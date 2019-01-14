 Apple Pay set for Eastern Europe launches - report - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple Pay set for Eastern Europe launches – report

14 JAN 2019

Slovakia and the Czech Republic were widely rumoured to be the next two European markets to receive Apple Pay, as the technology giant continues worldwide rollout of its mobile wallet service.

Reports from Apple Insider and a number of publications across the two countries estimate they will receive the service during the current quarter, with banking partners already in place.

Apple has already launched in several other Central and Eastern European countries including Poland, Russia and Ukraine. Retailers in most of the largest countries in Northern and Western Europe already accept Apple Pay.

Germany and Belgium were the previous two European destinations added to its footprint in Q4 2018, though these came five months after the previous batch.

Samsung is yet to launch its mobile payment service in either Czech Republic or Slovakia, while Google Pay launched in the Czech Republic in November 2017, originally under the guise of Android Pay, and Slovakia three months later.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

