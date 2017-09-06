English
Home

Apple Pay gains new US bank, credit union partners

06 SEP 2017

Apple closed gaps in the availability of its Apple Pay service in the US by striking partnerships with 13 additional banks and credit unions.

Deals with organisations including the Community National Bank and Trust of Texas, Great Plains Bank, Holyoke Credit Union and Mascoma Savings banks form part of an expansion of the vendor’s mobile payment service in the US, 9to5Mac reported.

The number of banks and credit unions added to Apple’s books is small fry compared to its overall number of agreements in the US and Canada, which company information shows total in the hundreds.

However, iDropNews noted the additions extend availability of Apple Pay services in areas of the US where bank and credit union deals were lacking.

Apple made the move a week before it is expected to announce updates to Apple Pay as part of the release of its latest iPhone.

During its WorldWide Developer Conference in June, the company announced plans for person-to–person transactions, covering money transfers to family and friends using Apple’s iMessage service, and Apple Pay Cash, which will enable users to deposit funds received through the peer-to-peer service into a bank account.

The services are scheduled to launch on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch devices in the US during Q3, when Apple debuts the latest version of its iOS operating system.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

