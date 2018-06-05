English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ant Financial tipped for shift towards B2B tech

05 JUN 2018

Alipay owner Ant Financial made plans to refocus the business away from consumer financial services to technology solutions, partly in response to increased regulation impacting its core offerings, Reuters reported.

The news website quoted four anonymous sources who outlined Ant Financial’s new strategy, which will see it drastically reduce its reliance on its largest areas of business including mobile payment giant Alipay.

Ant Financial’s motivation is said to be partly a result of tough new rules imposed in several of its business areas, which it anticipates will increase in severity. Recent examples include transaction limits for some types of mobile payments, new rules for use of customer reserve funds and regulation related to consumer data.

Its current technology solution portfolio includes online risk management tools, cloud computing and fraud protection products – all targeted at businesses. Elements making up this side of the business are estimated to have contributed 34 per cent of company revenue in 2017: its new strategy aims to increase this to 65 per cent within five years.

Meanwhile, the total revenue contribution from mobile payments is tipped to decline from 54 per cent in 2017 to 28 per cent in five years. The remainder of its revenue comes from investments and other financial service products.

The news comes days after Ant Financial reportedly secured $10 billion in a new funding round ahead of an IPO widely expected to take place later this year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial accelerates funding drive

Ant Financial announces huge growth in user numbers

Ant Financial, bKash partner for Bangladesh payments
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association