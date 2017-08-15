English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Alipay increases US tourist offer with Yelp tie-up

15 AUG 2017

Alipay signed a deal with US local business recommendation tool Yelp to add retail and restaurant information to its mobile app targeted at Chinese tourists.

The payments company – which dominates the Chinese market alongside Tencent brands Tenpay and WeChat Pay – regularly enters into partnerships with retailers and transaction processors in tourist destinations.

Usually the deals are limited to enabling payments in participating venues, but its deal with Yelp will see it offer a wider number of services including recommendations and restaurant bookings.

Yelp’s customers will benefit from increased exposure to a potentially lucrative audience. The service will initially be launched in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco, before being rolled out more widely.

Alipay North America president Souheil Badran said: “Our partnership with Yelp expedites our goal towards a digital lifestyle and represents a substantial opportunity for US businesses to connect with the growing audience of Chinese travellers that would otherwise be difficult to reach.

The company’s “growing suite of location-based content and services” will “elevate” the experience of travellers, Badran added.

In addition to its acceptance drive in the US, last week the company signed a deal to access 100,000 merchants in Russia, which followed the signing of a number of deals targeting tourists in Europe.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China clamps down on direct mobile cash transfers

Alipay targets 1M tourists with Russia tie-up

Alipay parent eyes Malaysia with wallet JV
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association