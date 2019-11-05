 Alipay extends payments reach for tourists - Mobile World Live
Home

Alipay extends payments reach for tourists

05 NOV 2019

Ant Financial rolled out a new initiative enabling tourists in China to use its mobile payments service Alipay without a linked Chinese bank account.

Chinese tech website Abacus reported the company, in collaboration with the Bank of Shanghai, launched a new programme dubbed Tour Pass on Alipay, which lets tourists add funds to its payments app from an international credit or debit card.

Previously, non-domestic tourists required a Chinese bank account to add funds to Alipay, which made it difficult for them to access mobile payment services.

Abacus noted the solution will be welcomed by international visitors to China, considering many merchants in the country no longer accept cash, as payment platforms Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay continue to thrive.

The move also gives Alipay an edge over WeChat Pay, which doesn’t currently have a similar feature.

Users can add cash to Tour Pass using a bank card from Visa or Mastercard. A minimum top up of CNY100 ($14.26) is required, and the balance is capped at CNY2,000.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Tags

Featured Content

