Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

26 OCT 2018

We hit Berlin in this edition of Mobile Mix, as Steve covers Broadband World Forum 2018 – where the attention fell on how 5G will coexist with fixed and other wireless networks. Across the city, Kavit attends Sigfox Connect, with the focus firmly on IoT. And, Saleha rounds up the big news, as BT finally named its new CEO.