Huawei Releases eLTE SmartCampus Solution to Enable Industry 4.0

PRESS RELEASE: [Hannover, Germany, April 25, 2017] Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, released its eLTE SmartCampus solution at Hannover MESSE 2017. Tailored to enterprises in the port management, mining, and manufacturing sectors, this wireless smart campus solution is designed to support automated production, intelligent logistics, and more efficient management —characteristics of what the company calls “Enterprise Campus Communications 2.0.”

The rapid development of communication technologies over the past two decades has given rise to a paradigm shift in the way people communicate, while at the same time helping enterprises evolve towards Industry 4.0 , or the use of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology, and cyber-physical systems to create “smart” factories. To accelerate their digital transformation, enterprises need reliable communication networks that can support a full range of critical services throughout the production, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, management, and dispatch stages of their workflows.

In the Enterprise Campus Communication 1.0 era, companies support their campus operations with wired networks, or wireless networks based on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. While these technologies have played an important enabling role, they are not without their drawbacks. Wired networks are difficult to deploy and costly to reconstruct, for example, whereas traditional wireless technologies offer limited coverage and do not support handover between cells, resulting in poor network stability. Furthermore, enterprise networks are typically composed of multiple communication networks, which complicates data sharing and O&M.

Huawei’s eLTE SmartCampus solution is designed to resolve these challenges and more. Commenting on the benefits of the solution at Hannover MESSE 2017, Peng Jianhua, President of Huawei’s Enterprise Wireless Domain, said, “Huawei’seLTE SmartCampus applies 4.5G wireless communication technology to the construction of enterprise campus networks. It is designed to help enterprises of all shapes and sizes build an integrated smart network with industrial-grade reliability, which will enable them to evolve towards automated production, intelligent logistics, and more efficient management”

1. Automated production

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a key enabler of Industry 4.0. As they proceed with digital transformation, enterprises often struggle with interconnecting widely dispersed in-plant devices and uploading massive amounts of sensor data. Huawei’s eLTE SmartCampus solution supports up to 200,000 narrowband IoT connections per square kilometer, with a total coverage of up to 10 km. This enables the transmission of vast amounts of data that, through the power of big data analytics, can be used to inform the automation of production processes.

2. Intelligent logistics

The top 100 busiest ports in the world have all deployed wireless networks. However, owing to high warehouse density, the performance of networks using traditional wireless access technologies tends to sharply deteriorate as the number of connections increases. Logistics vehicles that cross cell edges also tend to lose their network connections as a result of interference. With Huawei’s eLTE SmartCampus solution, each cell on a wireless network can support 120 wireless connections. This helps ensure high-quality connections for vehicles running at speeds of up to 160 km/h, enabling functions like electric work orders, mobile scanning of QR codes, and vehicle information reporting, and making vast improvements in overall efficiency.

3. Efficient management

Traditional enterprises typically manage their campuses with voice dispatch systems. However, voice dispatching isn’t sufficient to meet the growing demand for remote survey and diagnosis, as well as rapid response and issue resolution. Modern campuses need visual dispatch systems in order to optimize management efficiency. With lightweight deployment and strong network performance, Huawei’s eLTE SmartCampus solution eliminates blind spots in campus video surveillance systems and integrates video, voice, and data to enable unified dispatch management.

Huawei’s eLTE SmartGrid solution has been verified in commercial use in major ports and mining sites across China. In addition to reducing management costs, optimizing modes of production and management, and enhancing production efficiency, eLTE SmartGrid has been proven to effectively accelerate the digital transformation process.

Prior to this release, Huawei launched its eLTE Broadband Trunking solution for the public safety domain. At this year’s Hannover MESSE, Huawei’s Enterprise Wireless group released two major groundbreaking solutions in total: the eLTE SmartGrid solution for electric companies, and the eLTE SmartCampus solution for applications like port management, mining, and manufacturing, etc. These solutions mark an important step forward in Huawei’s contribution to the digital transformation of industries around the globe.